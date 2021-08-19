Andreansyah Setiawan

Moeng - Coffee Subscription Service Website

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
Moeng - Coffee Subscription Service Website website landing page homepage web design ecommerce mockup ux ui coffee shop starbucks latte art espresso cafe coffee bean coffeeshop colorful design website design ui ux drinks coffee
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
Today I'd like to share a website exploration with you. So, a couple weeks ago I came accross a local Coffee Subscription Service Company.

Just learned that you actually able to subscribe a coffee bean and the Company will pick up the suitable beans based on your taste or mood.

Picking an interest to the concept, I tried to get myself into Figma and started ideating with the landing page of it.

What do you think?

************
💌 I am open to new projects! andre.productivity@gmail.com
************

Instagram | Linkedin

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like