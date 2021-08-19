Moeng - Coffee Subscription Service Website

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I'd like to share a website exploration with you. So, a couple weeks ago I came accross a local Coffee Subscription Service Company.
Just learned that you actually able to subscribe a coffee bean and the Company will pick up the suitable beans based on your taste or mood.
Picking an interest to the concept, I tried to get myself into Figma and started ideating with the landing page of it.
What do you think?
💌 I am open to new projects! andre.productivity@gmail.com
