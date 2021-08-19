Jon Stutzman

Smart Kiosk

Jon Stutzman
Jon Stutzman
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Smart Kiosk agile wireframing design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. ticket-customer lookup@2x.png
  2. vehicle select@2x.png
  3. concerns@2x.png
  4. service packages@2x.png
  5. promos@2x.png
  6. shuttle@2x.png
  7. review-sign@2x.png
  8. survey-1@2x.png

Smart Kiosk empowers customers to quickly and effortlessly check-in their vehicle for repair or scheduled maintenance, at their local dealership.

I led design on this project including - UI/UX design, wireframing, prototyping, user research/personas and interaction design.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Jon Stutzman
Jon Stutzman
Hi, I'm Jon. Thanks for viewing my work.
Hire Me

More by Jon Stutzman

View profile
    • Like