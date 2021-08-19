Daily UI #020 - Location Tracker

Hello dribbblers! Here's my design on a Location Tracker focused on tracking the users devices, providing a detailed location and broadcasting time, as well as the option to track the device with Google Maps.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧