Keep Movies Weird Zine Concept

I originally designed this to simply be a four panel playful "infographic" to showcase my love of "weird" movies; with the potential to expand into a zine (collaborative or otherwise). This is how I envision a final version of the zine would look, once laid out. The movies pictured within this mockup are Hausu (directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi) , Ticket of No Return (directed by Ulrike Ottinger), and Daisies (directed by Věra Chytilová).