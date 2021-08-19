Eric Drasati

Due Vigne Winery

Due Vigne Winery has been a pioneer in producing hand-crafted Italian varietals grown in specially selected wine regions in California.

Due Vigne Winery hired Fatal Paradox to redesign their outdated website. They needed something that would be easy for them to update on their own. We recreated their website using the WordPress platform and added modern features with some animations that will stand the test of time. We had a lot of fun with this project!

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
