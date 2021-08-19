Eric Drasati

Royal Threading Studio is a family-owned small business in Las Vegas. They are licensed in total skincare and have been providing services for over 10 years.

Royal Threading hired Fatal Paradox to give them an online presence. We created a professional, mobile responsive website for their small business so their customers could find them. We also created an extensive service price list on the website. The client was thrilled with the way the site came out.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
