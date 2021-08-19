Andrew Firstenberger

Enamel Pin (Mock Up)

Andrew Firstenberger
Andrew Firstenberger
  • Save
Enamel Pin (Mock Up) pin enamel fun team internal design
Download color palette

5/8" enamel pin WIP mock-up for the CORE Intuit Design team.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Andrew Firstenberger
Andrew Firstenberger

More by Andrew Firstenberger

View profile
    • Like