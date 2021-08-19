Judith Krimski Studio

Judith is an artist and some of her work includes graphic design, digital art, watercolor, printmaking, and acrylic painting.

Judith Hired Fatal Paradox because she had an outdated website on the Wix platform and needed something more modern, mobile responsive, and something that she could update on her own. We built her a brand new website using WordPress where she can showcase her artwork and sell products. She was so happy working with us that she has referred us to two of her friends already.