Life is War

Life is War military ui design uiux naija david ofiare violence 3d art 3d design nigeria art buy art ethereum non-fungible tokens nft
Life is War is a call to action borne from many world experiences, some of which are personal and the other lot, a reflection of the experiences of every other human.

Life is War, so always stay prepared for a little ring action here and there.

This scene was created, lit and setup in Blender; each material having its personal meaning.

Created positively, in Blender.

Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Creative designer with a truck-load of "affordance"
