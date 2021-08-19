Tyler Mithuen

Forbidden Island

Tyler Mithuen
Tyler Mithuen
  • Save
Forbidden Island photoshop beer label ipa island fried chicken photo manipulation design illustration branding beer minneapolis graphic design
Download color palette

Forbidden Island from Modist Brewing Co in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a Double Dry Hopped New England Double IPA. I hear it pairs pretty well with Fried Chicken.

Tyler Mithuen
Tyler Mithuen

More by Tyler Mithuen

View profile
    • Like