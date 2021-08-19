JKM Medical Supplies offers disposable masks, hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves, and other sanitizing products at discounted rates.

JKM hired Fatal Paradox when their web developer couldn’t do a few things on the website. The website was a mess. We completely rebuilt the site from the ground up (keeping their current layout/design) and made everything function properly. In their first year in business, they grossed $79k. Fatal Paradox continues to manage JKM’s website on a monthly basis so they can focus on sales.