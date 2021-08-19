Jonathan Leavitt Photography

Eric Drasati

Jonathan Leavitt is a professional photographer in Massachusetts that specializes in black & white photography.

Fatal Paradox had the honor of creating a brand new website for the client to showcase his work and sell some of his art. We LOVE minimal design projects like this. It really puts all eyes on the photos. We also designed his logo for him.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
