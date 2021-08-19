Eric Drasati

Tyreus Design

Founded in 2008, Tyreus Design specializes in designing signature residential and commercial properties that are as stylish and comfortable as they are functional, exhibiting inventive solutions to everyday challenges.

Tyreus Design hired Fatal Paradox to design a modern and minimalist website to showcase their projects. We designed a clean, white minimalist site that is mobile responsive. The client can now easily add new projects to the site on their own.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
