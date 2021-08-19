EVAOS VEHICLE SYSTEMS

Eric Drasati

We had a lot of fun designing this website for EVAOS (Electric Vehicle Add-On Systems). They design and develop plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) kits to convert new trucks to plug-in hybrids.

EVAOS gave us full creative freedom on this project and we just love how the site turned out. It took us 6 business days to complete and we launched the new site in time for a big investors meeting.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
