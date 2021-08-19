Dicky

Bus Ticket Booking app

Hello Friends,
This is my project UI of the bus tickets online app.
I try to make this according to my experience. This application is made to make your life easier when traveling or for daily use (such as going to the office, school, etc.) using a bus.

Cheers!

