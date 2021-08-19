Do Ngoc

vũ trụ balance - universe in my eyes

vũ trụ balance - universe in my eyes
my very first digital illustration artwork in my series #thỏkondigital.
the dreamer, the astronaut, the universe with balance vibe in visual art.
hopefully you will like it. thanks for watching <3

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
