MIT Count sells the best possible Kratom on earth! Their selective and pristine harvesting practices enable them to boast the highest possible quality products on the market.
MIT Count hired Fatal Paradox to design a professional eCommerce website so they could sell their Kratom online. We designed all of the product packaging and added over 500 products to their online inventory. In their first year, they’ve grossed over $100,000. On average they receive over 7,000 visitors each month.