Nick Matej

Long Live the International Entrepreneur Rule

Nick Matej
Nick Matej
Hire Me
  • Save
Long Live the International Entrepreneur Rule photoshop illustrator illustration blue orange art deco light bulb progressive government public policy immigration entrepreneur innovation world trade center new york statute of liberty empire
Download color palette

Illustration for the Progressive Policy Institute

Nick Matej
Nick Matej
Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Nick Matej

View profile
    • Like