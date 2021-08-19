Hina Tahir

Minimalist Business Card Design

Hina Tahir
Hina Tahir
  • Save
Minimalist Business Card Design stationery design corporate card business card graphic design
Download color palette

You can get in touch with me via email. My email is hinatahir1524@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Hina Tahir
Hina Tahir

More by Hina Tahir

View profile
    • Like