Sunset Auto Glass provides auto glass repair and replacement services to drivers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas.
Sunset Auto Glass hired Fatal Paradox to design a professional website for their new company. The one request that they had was that they wanted a Quote Form to appear above the fold. They also wanted something sleek, modern, and different. We went with a dark website with subtle animations. The website is fully mobile responsive and scores an amazing 97% Performance grade with a 1 second loading time on GTmetrix!