Eric Drasati

SUNSET AUTO GLASS

Eric Drasati
Eric Drasati
Hire Me
  • Save
SUNSET AUTO GLASS animation branding logo wordpress website design graphic design elementor
Download color palette

Sunset Auto Glass provides auto glass repair and replacement services to drivers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas.

Sunset Auto Glass hired Fatal Paradox to design a professional website for their new company. The one request that they had was that they wanted a Quote Form to appear above the fold. They also wanted something sleek, modern, and different. We went with a dark website with subtle animations. The website is fully mobile responsive and scores an amazing 97% Performance grade with a 1 second loading time on GTmetrix!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Eric Drasati
Eric Drasati
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eric Drasati

View profile
    • Like