Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing Redesign

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋

ㅤ

ㅤ

What do you think about this Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing fresh new design? It would be great if you share your opinion and leave your Feedback to help us create even better designs!

ㅤ

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.

ㅤ

ㅤ

Have a nice day!

ㅤ

ㅤ

~ Cheers