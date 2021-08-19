Eric Drasati

The Law Office of Jeanette Mora, P.A.

Eric Drasati
Eric Drasati
Hire Me
  • Save
The Law Office of Jeanette Mora, P.A. ui vector branding logo illustration design wordpress website design graphic design elementor
Download color palette

The Law Office of Jeanette Mora, P.A. is a full-service probate, guardianship, estate, and special needs planning firm located in Kissimmee, Florida.

Jeanette Mora hired Fatal Paradox to redesign her outdated website. She wanted her website to look more professional and to adapt to all of the mobile devices.

We designed a mobile-responsive, ADA Complaint website and since she is bilingual we added the ability for her users to switch the language of the website from English to Spanish. We absolutely love how this website turned out!

Eric Drasati
Eric Drasati
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eric Drasati

View profile
    • Like