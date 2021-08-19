Spartaco Margioni

Roll the Dice

Roll the Dice character design pens characters live drawing streaming twitch illustration
From my Twitch channel stream on Sunday, playing with storyteller dice. I rolled dice and created this with gel pens, live on Twitch. Come join in on the fun, very creative, learning and always exploring all kinds of ways to make art!
https://www.twitch.tv/spartaco_m

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
