MaDeg

Logo Design for wybox | Letter W Logo Design

MaDeg
MaDeg
  • Save
Logo Design for wybox | Letter W Logo Design identity design abstract logo creative logo qube logo icon design app logo logotype isometric logo w logo popular design logo mark vector flat logo modern logo logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design for wybox | Letter W Logo Design

Follow me on Behance

Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

I am available for new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
madegdesigns@gmail.com

My Skype: live:c77df7bd381b04de

----
Thank you :)

MaDeg
MaDeg

More by MaDeg

View profile
    • Like