Black Voices from Big Brown (UPS)

Black Voices from Big Brown (UPS) elementor wordpress website design graphic design
Fatal Paradox was hired to design a website for Black History month for UPS. Black Voices From Big Brown are untold stories of African Americans at UPS. This website is made up of videos, interviews, podcasts, and books. We are honored to have had the opportunity to work on such a large, international project.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
