Nadya Lazurenko
Fireart Studio

Investment App

Nadya Lazurenko
Fireart Studio
Nadya Lazurenko for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Investment App fintech trading trade gradient mobile ui mobile app stock market investment app invest cryptocurrency financial app crypto investments colors app minimal concept ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys! ✌️

Investing is important, if not critical, to make your money work for you. You work hard for your money and your money should work hard for you. Today I want to show you a variation of the Investment App for those who want to manage their investments with ease and on the go.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like