Conner Sinclair
Bigger Picture

REGALTAGS Tag Builder

Conner Sinclair
Bigger Picture
Conner Sinclair for Bigger Picture
Hire Us
  • Save
REGALTAGS Tag Builder ux ui web technical app application design product
REGALTAGS Tag Builder ux ui web technical app application design product
Download color palette
  1. Group 9586.png
  2. Group 9587.png

Our creative and technical team combined their skills and knowledge to produce a web application that allows REGALTAG's clients to produce their own tag designs.

See the live project here

Let's connect:
biggerpicture.agency

FacebookTwitterInstagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Bigger Picture
Bigger Picture
Hire Us

More by Bigger Picture

View profile
    • Like