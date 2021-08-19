f1studioz

Mobile- Flight Booking- Airlines UI

f1studioz
f1studioz
Mobile- Flight Booking- Airlines UI travel booking travel flight booking booking mobile ui app ui design interface flight app flight search airlines ticket booking webdesign flight search app ui
Hello Dribbblers! Here's a travel app design shot for you. Our team has come up with this brilliant shot editable on Figma. Highlighted aspects included the destination, journey span etc., Show us some love by hitting the like button. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 😍

f1studioz
f1studioz
