Charoe Typeface & Extras

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/l85PzW
Hey Guys! My new typeface Charoe is a playful and elegant sans serif, perfect for branding projects, headlines, posters and packaging! Primarily it is characterized by a modern look with straight shapes, but on closer view, you will notice its subtle connection to vintage type design from the early 20th century.
A wide range of ligatures, alternate characters, as well as six different weights allow unique and versatile design options! Furthermore it is a unicase typeface, so you can also play with uppercase and lowercase initials. But that's not all! As a little bonus I included 15 textured paper tears (PNG), which I used for this presentation.