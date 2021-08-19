logofolio vol. 5

Slava Antipov

New large collection of 25 creative logos. There are many typographic and iconic logo here.
Check out full project to see all the logos!

Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

My portfolio and other social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My e-mail: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Новая большая коллекция из 25 креативных логотипов. Здесь есть много типографических логотипов и знаков.
Смотрите полный проект чтобы увидеть все логотипы!

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.

