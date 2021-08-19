Raúl Gil
Reedsy

How to Market a Book

Raúl Gil
Reedsy
Raúl Gil for Reedsy
Hire Us
  • Save
How to Market a Book reedsy design selfpublishing book amazon character illustration
Download color palette

Some simple illustrations for the Amazon Page of How to Market a Book by Ricardo Fayet from Reedsy. The book is a free resource for self-published authors (or those considering self-publishing). More than 300 pages of valuable content.

Download the book on Amazon.

Ea3d02c3264cb56f3b0a7bca3031b083
Rebound of
How to Market a Book (Free book)
By Raúl Gil
View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Reedsy
Reedsy
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Reedsy

View profile
    • Like