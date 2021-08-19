Nisa Fitrianti

Art Exhibition Reservation App

Nisa Fitrianti
Nisa Fitrianti
  • Save
Art Exhibition Reservation App art exhibition app uiux mobile ui ui design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,

Here is my recent exploration design for Art Exhibition App. I got highly inspired by HYBE INSIGHT : SEVEN PHASE. That was really beautiful exhibition I wanted to attend. You can make a reservation at hybeinsight.com it will available only until November 2021.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback!
Thanks you! have a nice day 💜

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: nisaftrnt@gmail.com

or you can reach me through my social media
instagram : @ssaftrn.design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Nisa Fitrianti
Nisa Fitrianti

More by Nisa Fitrianti

View profile
    • Like