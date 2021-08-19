Dipsikha Phukan

Email Receipt

Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan
  • Save
Email Receipt illustration learner figma dailyui ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello all, 17th day of Daily UI Challenge was to design an Email Receipt. I have designed the email receipt of a jewellery store named "Ellipstore". Hope you all like it. Feedbacks appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan

More by Dipsikha Phukan

View profile
    • Like