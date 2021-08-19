Wayne Gourley

CX Roadmap concepts

Some of the final concepts for our CX Roadmap that has now been built based on my designs and is live at https://cx-roadmap.arvato.co.uk/

Our roadmap is a handy framework to enable you to work through your organisations unique customer service goals and plan your CX transformation. Take our three-minute evaluation to see out how you stack up and to pinpoint what more you can do to increase sales, reduce costs and improve quality of service.

