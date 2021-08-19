Zypsy

Stemma Brand Identity

Zypsy
Zypsy
Hire Us
  • Save
Stemma Brand Identity simple clean minimal flat graphic design product design logo design data ux ui vector illustration design branding animation logo brand identity startup
Download color palette

Stemma is a fully managed data catalog, powered by the leading open-source data catalog, Amundsen.

We are excited to announce our recent case study for Stemma. It’s an honor to be a part of their journey, working in close collaboration as their design team.

Follow us on
Instagram | Twitter

Zypsy
Zypsy
Design capital from obscurity to scale
Hire Us

More by Zypsy

View profile
    • Like