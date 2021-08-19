Conner Sinclair
Bigger Picture

REGALTAGS Brand Refresh

Our creative team collaborated to produce a brand refresh for REGALTAGS. We changed everything from fonts, colours, icons, photography style and treatments.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
