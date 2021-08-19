Brutalist Creditas Store

This shot, is an exploration for a study group we call "Projeto Secreto". In a literal translation, the Secret Project. In this group we have total freedom to explore UI, creativity, oxygenate the brain. 🧠

In this edition of the Projeto Secreto, we redesigned our Store using brutalism as a concept. Using Figma and a looooot of Smart Animate 🧙‍♂️

Hope you all enjoy ✨