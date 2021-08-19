Xavier Van de Woestyne

The cathedral of the strange

The cathedral of the strange sketch krita black and white
In 2008, I tried to make a game that was far too ambitious. So naturally I abandoned it. While cleaning up some notebooks, I found some old notes and decided to draw one of the places described: "The cathedral of the strange".

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
