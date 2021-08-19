Brandith Studio

Mevidi - Logotipo animado

El logotipo desarrollado combina dos tipografías diferentes, las cuales suman un toque moderno y amable gracias a sus curvas, logrando una imagen limpia y clara.

Encuentra y visualiza el proyecto completo en nuestra web!
https://brandithstudio.myportfolio.com/mevidi

