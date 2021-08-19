Marco de Rooij Consultancy Web Design

Baas Concepts & Design

Shown here is the website that I've additionally designed for Marco de Rooij Consultancy. 🖥 By combining the chosen colour palette and designed 'chat' element (speech bubbles) with a clean and modern look, the website is organised and therefor easy and pleasant for visitors. I hope to see the live result soon!

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
