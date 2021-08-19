Luka Zarandia

The Rejoke

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
Hire Me
  • Save
The Rejoke illustration brand and identity identity calligrafiti logotype branding symbol spraypaint letters handstyle graffiti graphic design typography lettering
Download color palette

It's been a very strange couple months for me, I have been exploring street styles a lot for a while and this is a result for now. The main thing this style teaches you is to push the letters and shapes as far as you can, its not the readability that is the point, its the "flex" your letters can have.

Have fun

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
With caramel intent
Hire Me

More by Luka Zarandia

View profile
    • Like