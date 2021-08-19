Gabriela Gurgui

Space Illustration - Coming Out as an LGBT+ Person

Space Illustration - Coming Out as an LGBT+ Person character design graphic design jeans t-shirt closet coming out lgbt right pride lgbt clothes space astronaut telephone stars planets cosmonaut space illustration charity campaign digital illustration illustration
Here's an T-shirt design that I made for a charity campaign in collaboration with weareprintsocial.com ✨

The illustration is related to the coming out process for LGBTQ+ people. I made an astronaut character who tries to escape reality and stays as much as they can in their own closet because they're afraid to come out to friends and family. The phone represents the character's support from the Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline from the UK 🏳️‍🌈

The camapign's link:
https://www.weareprintsocial.com/campaigns/come-out-2

