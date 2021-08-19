Space Illustration - Coming Out as an LGBT+ Person

Here's an T-shirt design that I made for a charity campaign in collaboration with weareprintsocial.com ✨

The illustration is related to the coming out process for LGBTQ+ people. I made an astronaut character who tries to escape reality and stays as much as they can in their own closet because they're afraid to come out to friends and family. The phone represents the character's support from the Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline from the UK 🏳️‍🌈

The camapign's link:

https://www.weareprintsocial.com/campaigns/come-out-2