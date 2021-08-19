Brandith Studio

Cêlit - Branding

Cêlit - Branding méxico photography textura logotipo brandidentity brand cuidado selfsteem belleza nailspa nailart nails minimalist logo design brandithstudio branding
Esta marca está relacionada íntegramente con la belleza, el cuidado, y el self steem, por eso, en el partido gráfico predominan las composiciones limpias, sutiles y minimalistas.

Encuentra y visualiza el proyecto completo en nuestra web!
https://brandithstudio.myportfolio.com/celit

