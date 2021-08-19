Рекламный плакат для Spotify / Spotify Promotional Poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Рекламный постер сделанный для портфолио. Стиль Spotify, сделал для нового выдуманного артиста. По приколу взял человека из Африки, хорошие и бесплатные фотографии на фотостоках только с ними, к сожалению. Использовал эффект Дуотон. Буду рад любым комментариям.
Promotional poster for portfolio. Spotify styled for a new fictional singer. For the sake of interest, I took a person from Africa, good and free photos on photo stocks only from them, unfortunately. Used the Duotone effect. Any comments are appreciated.