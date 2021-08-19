Sofia Larina

Offline Library App Concept

Offline Library App Concept figma minimal ui mobile app mobile app
Hi!

Concept for Offline Library app to order home delivery of books and pre-book the books you are interested in.

These are main, catalog and favourites screens.

Feel free to give a feedback. Thank you!

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
