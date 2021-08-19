Sofia Larina

Offline Library App Concept

Sofia Larina
Sofia Larina
  • Save
Offline Library App Concept figma rental app ui mobile app mobile app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Concept for Offline Library app to order home delivery of books and pre-book the books you are interested in.

These are splash screen, sign up & sign in screens.

I will be grateful for your feedback. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Sofia Larina
Sofia Larina

More by Sofia Larina

View profile
    • Like