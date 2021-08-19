jodie ilhamiarso

expPoster graphic design branding ui blacklistdesign experimental design interface user experiment poster
This is a poster I made for a layout exercise.

Photo: Pexel
Font: Arnaiz font (*Lost Type Co-Op)

