Onir – Mobile App Landing Page Figma Template is a stunning and professional template for startups or existing creative agency. Its unique, modern and clean design for Mobile App Landing Page best suitable to promoting app or any web services for mobile apps. It is designed in Figma with proper naming conventions and well organized layer’s name. You can easily change its text or color. Onir comes with 3 Landing Pages variation and Blog List, Blog Details, About, Contact pages and much more included with Web & Mobile version.
Onir has based on Bootstrap Grid system design, so you can easily convert into Html or CMS like WordPress, Muse Template, Joomla, Drupal etc.
