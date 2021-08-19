Natalia Ibárcena

Seprela - Presentation Deck

Seprela is a Spanish company that works in risk prevention. During the pandemic they were in need of a presentation deck for their remote work risk prevention course.

As it was very text and information heavy they wanted something that was very visual, easy to follow and that would help the "students" retain the information and focus.

We developed custom illustrations and infographics and played with the companies colors to create different backgrounds and hierarchy.

