Coming Home

Coming Home adventure travel bear character design story book kidlitart kidslit story book child children kids childrens picture book art kidlit kid lit illustration childrens illustration childrens books
A traveller returning home. The glow of the windows and the smoke from the chimney is so inviting and he can't wait to sit by the fire and tell his family all about his adventures,

This image was created using Procreate and is a portfolio piece. Hope that you like this and it reminds you of what it feel like to return home after a long journey,

